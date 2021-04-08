Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-03-04-32-37
(two, three, four, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-03-04-32-37
(two, three, four, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments