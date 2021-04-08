Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

5-0-8

(five, zero, eight)

02-03-04-32-37

(two, three, four, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

05-07-14-15-23-26-28-31-41-42-45-51-53-57-67-68-69-71-78-79

(five, seven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

04-08-09-14

(four, eight, nine, fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

