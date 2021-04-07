Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
03-04-14-37-42
(three, four, fourteen, thirty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
03-04-14-37-42
(three, four, fourteen, thirty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments