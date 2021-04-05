Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
6-9-7
(six, nine, seven)
05-11-12-28-35
(five, eleven, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
03-04-06-07-08-13-15-24-25-28-39-45-46-48-50-53-57-60-62-63
(three, four, six, seven, eight, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three)
03-10-11-12-34-46
(three, ten, eleven, twelve, thirty-four, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million
02-06-07-10
(two, six, seven, ten)
Estimated jackpot: $184 million
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
