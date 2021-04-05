Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

6-9-7

(six, nine, seven)

05-11-12-28-35

(five, eleven, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

03-04-06-07-08-13-15-24-25-28-39-45-46-48-50-53-57-60-62-63

(three, four, six, seven, eight, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three)

03-10-11-12-34-46

(three, ten, eleven, twelve, thirty-four, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million

02-06-07-10

(two, six, seven, ten)

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

April 05, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

April 05, 2021 9:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

April 05, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

April 05, 2021 9:23 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

April 04, 2021 9:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

April 04, 2021 9:29 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service