Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

03-10-11-12-34-46

(three, ten, eleven, twelve, thirty-four, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million

