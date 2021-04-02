Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
10-42-48-53-62, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(ten, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-three, sixty-two; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $32 million
These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
10-42-48-53-62, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(ten, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-three, sixty-two; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $32 million
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments