Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

10-42-48-53-62, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(ten, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-three, sixty-two; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $32 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

April 01, 2021 9:29 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

April 01, 2021 9:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

April 01, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

April 01, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

April 01, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

March 31, 2021 9:28 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service