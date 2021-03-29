WA Lottery

Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

7-5-8

(seven, five, eight)

09-12-20-23-31

(nine, twelve, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $155,000

01-07-13-15-18-21-27-28-37-39-40-41-43-46-50-56-57-58-75-78

(one, seven, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-six, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, seventy-five, seventy-eight)

06-07-16-20-31-48

(six, seven, sixteen, twenty, thirty-one, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

04-07-20-24

(four, seven, twenty, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $152 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

