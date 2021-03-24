Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

7-4-9

(seven, four, nine)

04-16-20-33-40

(four, sixteen, twenty, thirty-three, forty)

01-04-05-15-19-20-21-22-23-27-35-42-45-49-50-63-64-65-67-73

(one, four, five, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-three)

17-25-28-36-37-49

(seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-nine)

08-13-14-21

(eight, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

04-09-17-27-38, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

