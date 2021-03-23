Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

12-23-35-38-55, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

(twelve, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, fifty-five; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

