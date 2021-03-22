Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
03-19-33-37-42-43
(three, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-three)
