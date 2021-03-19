Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

09-14-40-58-69, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

(nine, fourteen, forty, fifty-eight, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $200 million

