Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

04-10-22-24-40

(four, ten, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty)

04-05-07-15

(four, five, seven, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

Estimated jackpot: $155 million

