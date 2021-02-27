Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
02-28-31-44-52, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 3
(two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-four, fifty-two; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: three)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game.
Comments