Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

04-24-29-33-35-49

(four, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-nine)

  Comments  

Lottery

WA Lottery

February 24, 2021 8:47 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

February 24, 2021 1:41 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

February 24, 2021 1:41 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

February 24, 2021 1:41 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

February 24, 2021 1:41 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

February 24, 2021 1:41 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service