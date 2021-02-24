Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
04-24-29-33-35-49
(four, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-nine)
