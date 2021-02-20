Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
04-08-22-32-58, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 10
(four, eight, twenty-two, thirty-two, fifty-eight; Powerball: four; Power Play: ten)
These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
04-08-22-32-58, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 10
(four, eight, twenty-two, thirty-two, fifty-eight; Powerball: four; Power Play: ten)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments