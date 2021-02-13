Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

20-28-33-63-68, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-three, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

  Comments  

Lottery

WA Lottery

February 12, 2021 9:31 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

February 12, 2021 9:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

February 12, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

February 12, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

February 12, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

February 11, 2021 9:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service