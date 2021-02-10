Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
20-24-26-36-45-48
(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-six, forty-five, forty-eight)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
20-24-26-36-45-48
(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-six, forty-five, forty-eight)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments