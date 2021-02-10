Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
15-39-58-63-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(fifteen, thirty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
