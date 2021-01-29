Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
06-11-24-28-30
(six, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
06-11-24-28-30
(six, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments