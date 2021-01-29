Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:

06-11-24-28-30

(six, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

  Comments  

Lottery

WA Lottery

January 29, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

January 29, 2021 8:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

January 29, 2021 8:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

January 29, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

January 28, 2021 9:29 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

January 28, 2021 9:29 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service