Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

17-33-35-42-52, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 3

(seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: nine; Power Play: three)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

January 26, 2021 9:30 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

January 26, 2021 9:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

January 26, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

January 26, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

January 26, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

January 26, 2021 8:46 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service