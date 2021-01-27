Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $25 million
17-33-35-42-52, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 3
(seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: nine; Power Play: three)
