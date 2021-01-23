Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

05-12-38-40-43-44

(five, twelve, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, forty-four)

