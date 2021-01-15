Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
05-19-31-34-42
(five, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $325,000
WA Lottery.
Comments