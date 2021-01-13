Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
15-29-32-34-42
(fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-two)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
15-29-32-34-42
(fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments