Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

03-08-27-42-45-46

(three, eight, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six)

