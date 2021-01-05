Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
20-43-51-55-57, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 2
(twenty, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $410 million
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
20-43-51-55-57, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 2
(twenty, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $410 million
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments