Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
13-15-27-28-34
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game.
