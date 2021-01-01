Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
3-6-1
(three, six, one)
15-19-22-39-41
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
07-13-14-16-18-19-20-24-27-28-29-32-33-34-36-40-52-58-66-75
(seven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty, fifty-two, fifty-eight, sixty-six, seventy-five)
02-03-09-20
(two, three, nine, twenty)
08-24-53-68-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 5
(eight, twenty-four, fifty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $401 million
Estimated jackpot: $384 million
