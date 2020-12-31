Tri-City Herald Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:

06-11-21-24-34

(six, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four)

