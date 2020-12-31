WA Lottery

Tri-City Herald Logo
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

3-9-3

(three, nine, three)

06-11-21-24-34

(six, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four)

03-05-06-10-12-17-18-20-23-25-30-35-38-48-51-52-60-62-65-74

(three, five, six, ten, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy-four)

04-13-19-20

(four, thirteen, nineteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $401 million

Estimated jackpot: $384 million

