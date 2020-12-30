Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
2-5-9
(two, five, nine)
03-11-23-29-42
(three, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
05-09-13-14-16-20-23-28-29-33-43-44-48-54-56-60-65-71-79-80
(five, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-nine, eighty)
02-08-10-14-31-47
(two, eight, ten, fourteen, thirty-one, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million
01-05-14-22
(one, five, fourteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $401 million
03-43-45-61-65, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(three, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-one, sixty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $363 million
Comments