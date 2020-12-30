WA Lottery

Tri-City Herald Logo
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2-5-9

(two, five, nine)

03-11-23-29-42

(three, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

05-09-13-14-16-20-23-28-29-33-43-44-48-54-56-60-65-71-79-80

(five, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-nine, eighty)

02-08-10-14-31-47

(two, eight, ten, fourteen, thirty-one, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million

01-05-14-22

(one, five, fourteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $401 million

03-43-45-61-65, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(three, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-one, sixty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $363 million

