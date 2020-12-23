Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $352 million
06-13-38-39-53, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 3
(six, thirteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, fifty-three; Powerball: six; Power Play: three)
