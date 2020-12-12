Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
01-03-05-21-37
(one, three, five, twenty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $510,000
Comments