WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

19-31-37-55-67, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4

(nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $277 million

