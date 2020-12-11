Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
19-31-37-55-67, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4
(nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $277 million
These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
19-31-37-55-67, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4
(nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $277 million
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments