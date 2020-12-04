Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
11-16-27-29-32
(eleven, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
11-16-27-29-32
(eleven, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments