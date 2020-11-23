Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
3-4-2
(three, four, two)
01-07-29-34-40
(one, seven, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty)
04-08-10-17-18-24-40-42-43-47-50-53-55-56-59-61-65-68-70-77
(four, eight, ten, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four, forty, forty-two, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-seven)
14-15-18-34-37-40
(fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty)
07-09-13-15
(seven, nine, thirteen, fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $200 million
Estimated jackpot: $202 million
