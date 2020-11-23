Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

3-4-2

(three, four, two)

01-07-29-34-40

(one, seven, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

04-08-10-17-18-24-40-42-43-47-50-53-55-56-59-61-65-68-70-77

(four, eight, ten, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four, forty, forty-two, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-seven)

14-15-18-34-37-40

(fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty)

07-09-13-15

BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

(seven, nine, thirteen, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $200 million

Estimated jackpot: $202 million

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

November 23, 2020 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

November 23, 2020 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

November 23, 2020 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

November 23, 2020 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

November 22, 2020 9:28 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

November 22, 2020 9:28 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service