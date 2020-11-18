Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
4-2-0
(four, two, zero)
06-16-20-30-42
(six, sixteen, twenty, thirty, forty-two)
04-07-10-14-15-24-25-27-28-31-37-51-53-54-58-59-64-66-72-77
(four, seven, ten, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-seven)
03-35-38-43-48-49
(three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-eight, forty-nine)
11-12-21-22
(eleven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $188 million
04-05-17-43-52, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(four, five, seventeen, forty-three, fifty-two; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $179 million
