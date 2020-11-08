Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
04-07-09-37-39
(four, seven, nine, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $215,000
WA Lottery.
Comments