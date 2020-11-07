Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
9-3-2
(nine, three, two)
08-10-14-21-35
(eight, ten, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $175,000
04-05-06-07-11-16-20-21-28-31-35-42-52-58-59-68-69-76-79-80
(four, five, six, seven, eleven, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-six, seventy-nine, eighty)
03-18-23-26-34-43
(three, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million
07-18-19-20
(seven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
14-16-37-48-58, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, sixteen, thirty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
