Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
6-6-6
(six, six, six)
08-09-33-35-39
(eight, nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
08-15-17-20-21-33-38-41-42-43-44-46-48-49-51-53-56-60-61-75
(eight, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-one, seventy-five)
06-07-15-30-32-40
(six, seven, fifteen, thirty, thirty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million
03-07-10-24
(three, seven, ten, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
