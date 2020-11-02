Tri-City Herald Logo
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

06-07-15-30-32-40

(six, seven, fifteen, thirty, thirty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

