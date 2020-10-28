Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
4-9-8
(four, nine, eight)
07-18-22-35-37
(seven, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $365,000
02-05-12-18-21-22-23-25-28-32-34-45-50-54-58-59-64-65-68-74
(two, five, twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-five, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-four)
03-05-16-18-23-33
(three, five, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
05-08-15-20
(five, eight, fifteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $118 million
11-28-37-40-53, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-three; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
