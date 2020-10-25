Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
8-3-0
(eight, three, zero)
02-05-22-25-31
(two, five, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $230,000
05-08-11-27-28-35-40-41-44-45-51-52-54-56-57-61-66-67-72-76
(five, eight, eleven, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-six)
07-10-12-19
(seven, ten, twelve, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
