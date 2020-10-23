WA Lottery

Tri-City Herald Logo
The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

1-9-4

(one, nine, four)

10-12-19-35-40

(ten, twelve, nineteen, thirty-five, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $165,000

01-08-13-19-20-25-28-31-34-37-42-44-45-52-59-65-66-68-72-75

(one, eight, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-five)

03-04-15-18

(three, four, fifteen, eighteen)

18-34-44-60-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(eighteen, thirty-four, forty-four, sixty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

