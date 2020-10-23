Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
1-9-4
(one, nine, four)
10-12-19-35-40
(ten, twelve, nineteen, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $165,000
01-08-13-19-20-25-28-31-34-37-42-44-45-52-59-65-66-68-72-75
(one, eight, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-five)
03-04-15-18
(three, four, fifteen, eighteen)
18-34-44-60-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(eighteen, thirty-four, forty-four, sixty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $97 million
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
