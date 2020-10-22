Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:
8-0-6
(eight, zero, six)
03-05-18-40-42
(three, five, eighteen, forty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
02-18-19-22-26-31-32-44-45-50-51-52-55-58-60-67-71-72-73-77
(two, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-five, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven)
03-05-07-13
(three, five, seven, thirteen)
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Estimated jackpot: $97 million
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
Comments