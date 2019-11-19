Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

22-43-44-47-66, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3

(twenty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-seven, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

