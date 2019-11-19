Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
22-43-44-47-66, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-seven, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
22-43-44-47-66, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-seven, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game.KEEP READING
Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99!VIEW OFFER
Comments