Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
14-18-23-30-44-45
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty, forty-four, forty-five)
WA Lottery.
