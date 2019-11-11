Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
01-13-20-31-37
(one, thirteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $310,000
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
01-13-20-31-37
(one, thirteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $310,000
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 4' game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments