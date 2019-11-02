Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
06-08-17-19-23
(six, eight, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 4' game.
Comments