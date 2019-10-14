Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
1-6-2
(one, six, two)
02-03-14-27-29
(two, three, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
02-07-08-13-22-26-33-35-38-39-40-44-45-62-63-64-68-72-74-80
(two, seven, eight, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-four, eighty)
06-11-14-19-31-44
(six, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-one, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $4.3 million
06-08-11-17
(six, eight, eleven, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
Estimated jackpot: $100 million
