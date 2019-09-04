Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
01-09-10-16-17-20
(one, nine, ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $2.6 million
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
01-09-10-16-17-20
(one, nine, ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $2.6 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Hit 5' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments